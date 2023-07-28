Share:

US GDP growth in Q2 has reduced the earlier doubts of a possible recession in the US, taking the Dollar higher towards 102. This combined with a 25bps rate hike from the European Central Bank and indication of a 50-50 chances of rate hike in September-23 has taken Euro sharply down below 1.10. However, we may look for a reversal from 102 on the Dollar Index and 1.0950 on the Euro respectively. Aussie and Pound have fallen sharply to re-test supports near 1.27 and 0.66 from where they can bounce back next week. USDCNY and USDRUB have bounced back from immediate supports and could trade within 7.10-7.20 and 89-92 for the near term. EURJPY fell sharply towards 152, breaking below 155 and could trade within 152-154 for a few sessions while USDJPY may remain above 138. EURINR looks bullish above support near 90. USDINR moved up to 82.15 on the NDF last night. The pair has scope to move up towards 82.50, on a break above 82.20/30.

The US Treasury yields have surged following the strong US GDP data release. The advance estimates showed the US grew at a rate of 2.4 per cent in the second quarter. If the momentum sustains, the Treasury yields can rise further from here. The German yields remain stable within their sideways range. The ECB raised the rates by 25-bps but had hinted about a possible pause in the next meeting. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen above their resistances as expected. The broader picture is looking bullish with a cup and handle pattern formation on the charts.

Dow has fallen back sharply failing to break above the resistance at 35550. DAX has surged above 16400 after the ECB meeting where the central bank raised the interest rate by 25 bps. Nifty looks bearish for the near term. Nikkei and Shanghai is to remain range bound while below the resistance at 33000 and 3250.

Brent and WTI remain bullish for a test crucial resistance at $85 and $82-83 before a possible reversal sets in. Gold outlook is mixed. Silver has declined sharply below 24.50 and has room to come down further from here. Copper is likely to trade within 3.95-3.78 in the near term. Natural Gas looks vulnerable to declined towards 2.5-2.4.

