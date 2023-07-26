Good Morning!
Crucial to watch the FOMC and ECB policy statements scheduled tonight and tomorrow. Although the central banks may hike rates, their stance for future months would be important to watch which can bring in some volatility into the currency markets. Dollar Index holds within 101-102 while Euro has fair scope to test crucial support at 1.10 from where a decent bounce can be expected. EURJPY and USDJPY could trade within 155-158 and 142-139 respectively while Aussie and Pound could trade within 0.67-0.68 and 1.29-1.28 respectively. USDCNY and USDRUB may trade within 7.10-7.25 and 89-92 region respectively while EURINR can soon rise while above support at 90. USDINR has seen RBI buying below 81.70 which could keep the pair higher towards 81.90-82.00 today. But it would be important to see how far the pair can remain raged thus.
The US Treasury yields continue to move up. The outcome of the US Fed meeting tonight will be key to watch. Market expects a 25-bps rate hike tonight. The German yields remain stable. They can come down within their sideways range. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen well. They can move further higher from here.
Dow and DAX remain higher but have to breach above 35550 and 16250 to strengthen the bullish momentum further. Nifty has bounced back a bit but bias remains bearish to see a further dip in the near term. Nikkei and Shanghai may remain range bound while below the resistance at 33000 and 3250.
Brent and WTI are on their way to test key resistance before a reversal sets in. Gold and Silver would remain vulnerable to a decline while below the resistances at 1970/1980 and 25 respectively. Copper upside is likely to be capped at 3.95-4.00. Natural Gas may continue to remain range bound for a while before breaking on the upside. The FOMC meeting tonight would be crucial to watch as it could bring volatility in the commodity prices.
