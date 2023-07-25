Share:

Dollar Index has risen above 101.20 and looks bullish towards 102 while Euro can see a brief rise from 1.1050 for now but has scope to fall to 1.10 soon. Aussie and Pound have risen from supports near 0.67 and 1.28 above which both can continue rising towards 0.68 and 1.29/30. USDCNY has fallen sharply to 7.15 and needs to see an immediate bounce from here towards 7.20 else can drag itself down to 7.10/05. EURJPY can trade within 155-158. USDJPY can initially dip in the next few sessions before rising towards 143. USDRUB trades within 89-92 region. USDINR fell sharply yesterday to test 81.8150. It is crucial to see if the pair can continue falling below 81.80 or will it bounce back again towards 82. NDF currently quotes 81.70. EURINR can rise from support near 90.60/50.

The US Treasury yields have moved up and can rise further ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting tomorrow. The German yields are coming down within their respective ranges. The 10Yr GoI has to hold above its immediate support and start to move up from here to avoid further fall. The 5Yr GoI looks mixed, and range bound. But the bias is slightly positive.

Dow and DAX needs to breach above 35550 and 16250 to target further upside. Nifty is bearish while it remains below 20000. Nikkei is likely to be range bound for some time. Shanghai has risen well and has scope to test key resistance at 3225-3250. Need to see if it breaks above 3250 or not

Brent and WTI have risen well and have scope to test crucial resistance in the near term before a corrective fall can be seen from there. Gold and Silver have bounced back slightly but the resistances ahead are likely to cap the upside. Copper has risen towards the upper end of the range. Need to see if it breaks on the upside or not. Natural Gas is to remain range bound for some time.

