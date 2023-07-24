Good Morning!
Dollar Index has risen well as expected and may test 101.20 before falling from there while Euro needs to sustain above 1.11 else may test 1.1050 before a bounce comes in. Aussie and Pound have supports near 0.67/0.6680 and 1.28/27 above which both can soon see a bounce towards 0.68/69 and 1.29/30. USDCNY can rise to 7.25 while above 7.15. EURJPY can target 158 while above 155. USDJPY has risen well above 141 and has scope to test 143-143.20 before coming off from there. USDRUB may test 92 soon and if it manages to break higher, 94/95 will again come into the picture. USDINR may trade within 81.90-82.20 while EURINR can hold above 91 to see a bounce back towards 92.
The US Treasury yields remain stable. A strong follow-through rise from here is needed to move further higher. The US Fed meeting outcome on Wednesday could cause volatility in the market. We will have to wait and watch. The yields could remain stable until then. The German yields can oscillate up and down within their respective ranges. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have to breach their immediate resistances to become bullish and rise further.
Dow is stable below its crucial resistance. Need to see if it breaks above it or not. DAX looks mixed and remains stuck in a narrow range of 16000 and 16250. Nifty may come down further it it fails to bounce back from current levels. Nikkei has bounced back as the support at 32000 has held well. Shanghai has scope to test 3200 on the upside.
Brent and WTI have risen towards their upper end of the range. Need to see if the crude prices are able to break on the upside or continue to be range bound for a few more sessions. Gold and Silver looks vulnerable to decline further from here. Copper appears range bound. Natural Gas is facing rejections from 3.8.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
