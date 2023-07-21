Good Morning!
Dollar Index may have resistance near 101-101.20 which if holds can drag it lower while the fall in Euro could be limited to 1.1080/1050. Aussie rallied after the employment data release but could not sustain higher and has fallen back. Could rise again while above 0.6750. Pound has fallen sharply but could face support near 1.28/27 next week before signaling a reversal. USDCNY can test 7.15/10. EURJPY can target 157/158 as expected while USDJPY can test 141. USDRUB tested 92 as expected and is now coming down within the 92-89 range. EURINR can hold below 93-92.50 and test 91 on the downside before bouncing back again by end of next week. USDINR can trade within 81.90/80-82.20/30 region unless we see a break on either side of the broad range.
The US Treasury yields have risen back sharply thereby reducing the danger of the fall. It is now important to see if this bounce is sustaining and taking the yields further higher. The German yields have risen further and are poised near the upper end of their range. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have inched higher but need to gain momentum. The price action in the coming days will need a close watch.
Dow has scope to test 35500 on the upside from where a corrective fall is possible. DAX is stuck in a narrow range but the outlook remains bullish to see a break on the upside. Nifty has entered into a crucial resistance zone that can halt the current rally. Nikkei can fall further on the downside if it fails to sustain above 32000. Shanghai remains bearish for the near term.
Brent and WTI are likely to be range bound for a while. Gold and Silver have declined contrary to our view and may come down further from here. Copper would remain bullish as long as it sustains above 3.82-3.75. Natural Gas has broken sharply above the resistance at 2.67 and looks bullish to target further upside.
