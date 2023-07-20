Good Morning!
Dollar Index has dipped slightly from 100.55 and could trade within 100.55-99.50 while Euro trades above 1.12. Aussie is holding well above 0.650 and can rise towards 0.69+ while Pound can attempt to rise to 1.30/31. USDCNY has fallen sharply and could test 7.15/10 while below 7.2150. EURJPY rose to our expected 157+ levels and has come off from there. Downside could be limited to 155 in the near term. USDJPY holds below 140 and can target 138 while USDRUB can rise towards the upper end of the 89-92 region. EURINR can hold within 92.50-91.80 for the next few sessions. USDINR can also continue to trade within 81.90-82.20/30.
The US Treasury yields have come down further. The near-term bearish outlook is intact, and the yields can come down further. The German yields have bounced but can turn down again and fall within their sideways range. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are rising back from their support. A strong break above the upcoming resistance can bring back the bullishness in the GoI.
Dow has come down from its intraday high and is likely to see a short-lived correction to 34800 before rising back from there. DAX has fallen back but bias will remain bullish while above the support at 15950. Nifty is bullish while above 19700. Nikkei lacks strength to move up above 33000 but downside could be limited to 32000. Shanghai remains bearish for the near term.
Brent and WTI can come down while below the resistance at $81 and $77.50-$78. Gold and Silver remain bullish for a rise to 2000 and 26-26.30. Copper has rebounded and may move up further to our expected level while above the support at 3.80/3.75. Natural Gas has to surpass 2.67 to avoid a fall back in the near term.
