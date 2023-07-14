Share:

Good Morning!

Lower US CPI continues to show impact on currency markets taking the Dollar sharply down. Dollar Index has broken below 100 and could soon be headed towards 99-98 while Euro has surged above 1.12 which if sustains can set to target 1.14. Pound and Aussie are also rising towards 1.34 and 0.69-0.6980 respectively. EURJPY is holding above support at 153.40 and could head towards 155-156 while USDJPY is falling with the Dollar Index and can soon test 136-134 on the downside. USDCNY has fallen sharply and could test 7.10. A further break below 7.10 will take it lower to 7.05-7.00. USDRUB can attempt to fall to 90-88 while EURINR can target 92.25/30 before a reversal is seen. USDINR ought to fall in line with the movement seen in other currency pairs but the RBI intervention could keep it above 81.90.

The US Treasury yields have declined further sharply as the US inflation data continues to weigh on the yields. More fall is on the cards. The German yields are back into their sideways range thereby negating our bullish view of seeing a rise. They can fall within their range now. The 10Yr and 5Yr have declined sharply below their supports and have room to fall more.

Dow is hovering near the upper end of its sideways range but bias is positive to see a break on the upside. DAX continues to move up and looks bullish for the near term. Nifty has come down sharply yesterday but the downside could be limited to 19300. Shanghai has scope to test 3250 on the upside. Nikkei lacks follow-through rise and failure to rise past its resistance could lead to a fall to our expected level.

Commodity prices continue to rally. Brent, Gold, Silver, and Copper look bullish in the near term. WTI has entered into the immediate resistance zone of 78. Need to see if it breaks above it or not.

