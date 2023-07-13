Good Morning!
Sharp fall in the Dollar seen after the lower US CPI release where the headline inflation came out at 3.09% (Y/Y%) compared to previous 4.13% and our expectation of 3.45%. This has led to strength in most currencies against the Dollar. The Pound, Aussie and Euro has surged well and can target 1.32/34, 0.6850 and 1.12 on the upside in the coming sessions while the EURJPY and USDJPY show slight pause and a possible bounce from 153.40 and 138 respectively with a near term target of 155/156 and 140. USDCNY can rise to 7.20/2150 while above 7.16. USDRUB remains ranged within the broad 89.25-94.50 region. EURINR is headed towards 92 while USDINR can open with a gap down today to test 82.00-81.90.
The US Treasury yields have declined sharply and can fall more. Softer US CPI data released yesterday has dragged the yields lower. The US Headline CPI came in at 3.09% (YoY) and the Core CPI at 4.86% (YoY). The German yields have also come down sharply. Failure to rise back from here can take them further lower. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen back very well. A strong follow-through rise from here will avoid the danger of the fall mentioned yesterday and take them higher.
Dow and Nifty has scope to break above 34500 and 19500 and move up further on the upside. DAX needs a follow through rise from here to negate the danger of falling towards 15500-15000. Shanghai needs to break above 3225 to avoid a fall back towards 3150 or lower. Nikkei have bounced back but has to surpass its immediate resistance to negate our bearish view.
Commodity prices have risen on the release of softer US CPI data yesterday. Brent, WTI and Silver have to surpass their resistances ahead to strengthen the bullish momentum. Gold and Copper looks bullish to rise further in the near term.
