Good Morning!

Most currencies are trading strong against the Dollar which itself is heading towards support at 101 from where a bounce can be expected. Such a fall in the Dollar Index may possibly take Euro up towards 1.11-1.1145 before dragging it lower. EURJPY and USDJPY have been falling sharply but could test support near 153.40-154 and 139 from where a bounce is possible. USDCNY could head towards 7.15/10 while below 7.2150. Pound and Aussie have surged and could be headed towards 1.2950-1.30 and 0.68-0.6850 respectively. USDRUB fell sharply below 94 and could now head towards 88-86 soon. Resistance on 82.80 is holding well on USDINR and with the current momentum of fall, a test of 82.20-82.00 can be possible in the next few sessions. EURINR has also surged and could face rejection from 91, else a break above 91 will be bullish towards 92. Watch price action near 91 for now.

The US Treasury yields have come down sharply. Failure to rise back from here can put the yields back into their sideways range. The US CPI data release today is important to watch. A soft inflation number could drag the yields lower. The German yields sustain higher and are keeping our bullish view intact. The yields can rise further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have come down sharply. More fall is possible if they fail to rise back immediately from current levels.

Dow and DAX look bullish for the near term. Shanghai needs to break above its immediate resistance to strengthen the momentum on the upside to avoid the danger of falling deeper from here. Nifty is stuck in a narrow range but bias is bullish to see an eventual rally on the upside. Nikkei had declined below its support at 32000 and can now come down further from here.

Brent has risen sharply above the resistance of $79 and can now target $80-81. Need to see if it can break above these levels or not. WTI on the other hand, is attempting to break above the resistance at $75. Gold is gradually moving up towards the upper end of the range. Silver and Copper lack follow-through rise above their immediate resistances. Today's key focus would be on the outcome of US CPI data which could provide some direction for both crude prices and Metals.

