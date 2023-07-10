Share:

The release of softer-than-expected US NFP data has dragged the Dollar Index down and Euro up but the momentum could be short-lived because Euro could face resistance at 1.10 and Dollar can get support at 102.25. EURJPY and USDJPY have bounced back but could face resistance at 157 and 143.50 respectively. USDCNY can test 7.30 while it remains above support near 7.2150. Pound has scope to rally on the upside while it remains above 1.27. Aussie and USDRUB could trade within 0.67-0.66 and 90-95. USDINR can dip towards 82.50/40 while below the resistance at 82.80. EURINR can face rejection from 90.60/80.

The US Treasury yields continue to move up. The outlook is bullish. While the momentum sustains, the yields have room to rise further from here. German yields have risen further. The bullish view is intact, and the yields can rise more. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI sustains well above their resistances and can move up more from here.

Dow has scope to test its immediate support before a reversal can happen. DAX has bounced back but may not sustain. Shanghai has risen back but needs to surpass the barrier ahead to negate the danger of falling further on the downside. Nifty has scope to rebound from the support at 19300-19200. Nikkei is coming down to test its key support. Need to see if it bounces back from there or not.

Brent and WTI upside could be capped at $79 and $75 respectively. Gold, Silver, and Copper have rebounded following the release of Lower US NFP data on Friday but need to break above their immediate resistance to extend the bounce further on the upside.

