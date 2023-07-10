The release of softer-than-expected US NFP data has dragged the Dollar Index down and Euro up but the momentum could be short-lived because Euro could face resistance at 1.10 and Dollar can get support at 102.25. EURJPY and USDJPY have bounced back but could face resistance at 157 and 143.50 respectively. USDCNY can test 7.30 while it remains above support near 7.2150. Pound has scope to rally on the upside while it remains above 1.27. Aussie and USDRUB could trade within 0.67-0.66 and 90-95. USDINR can dip towards 82.50/40 while below the resistance at 82.80. EURINR can face rejection from 90.60/80.
The US Treasury yields continue to move up. The outlook is bullish. While the momentum sustains, the yields have room to rise further from here. German yields have risen further. The bullish view is intact, and the yields can rise more. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI sustains well above their resistances and can move up more from here.
Dow has scope to test its immediate support before a reversal can happen. DAX has bounced back but may not sustain. Shanghai has risen back but needs to surpass the barrier ahead to negate the danger of falling further on the downside. Nifty has scope to rebound from the support at 19300-19200. Nikkei is coming down to test its key support. Need to see if it bounces back from there or not.
Brent and WTI upside could be capped at $79 and $75 respectively. Gold, Silver, and Copper have rebounded following the release of Lower US NFP data on Friday but need to break above their immediate resistance to extend the bounce further on the upside.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Sentix
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.0950 in the early European morning on Monday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid soft Chinese inflation data is weighing on the pair. Mixed ECB commentary limits the upside in the Euro ahead of the Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD trades below the YTD top amid modest USD strength, holds above 1.2800
GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band just below the YTD peak touched on Friday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the USD demand and act as a headwind for the pair. The prospects for more aggressive tightening by the BoE should limit any meaningful slide.
Gold remains on the defensive amid reviving US Dollar demand
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the metal. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike path could limit the downside.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Disinflation theme could be given another boost this week
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing.