Dollar Index and Euro can trade within 103-104 and 1.08-1.0975 in the near term. EURJPY has bounced well from 155.85 and needs to remain above 155 to move up slowly while USDJPY seems to be breaking below 144 which could be bearish for the upcoming sessions. USDCNY can test 7.30 while it remains above support near 7.2150. Pound and Aussie can inch up slowly while above 1.26 and 0.66 respectively. USDRUB has been highly volatile and could dip to 88 while below 92. USDINR has scope to test 82.70/80 before facing rejection from there. EURINR can trade within 89-90.30 for now as it has risen contrary to our expected dip to 88.80/60.

The US Treasury yields have surged further and are poised above their key resistances. While this break sustains, there is room to rise further. A strong jobs data release today can boost the momentum and take the yields further higher. The German yields have also risen and are looking bullish to see more rise. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are breaking their key resistances contrary to our expectation for a fall. The bias is turning bullish, and the yields can rise further in the coming days.

Dow, DAX and Shanghai have plunged below their support levels and look bearish to come down further from here. Nifty can see a correction from 19600-19700 region. Nikkei has scope to test its key support in the near term.

Brent and WTI range trade may continue to intact until a clear breakout is seen on either side of the range. Gold and Sliver looks vulnerable to decline further from here. Copper remains subdued and needs to hold above its immediate support to avoid the danger of falling deeper. The US NFP (Non Farm Payroll) data would be crucial to watch today as it could bring in some volatility in the commodity market.

