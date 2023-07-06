Good Morning!
Dollar Index looks bullish for a rise to 104 while above 103. Euro can fall towards 1.0850-1.08 in the near term. EURJPY has broken below 157 and could head towards 156 or lower while USDJPY continues trade within a very narrow range and needs a breakout on either side for further directional clarity. USDCNY can test 7.30 soon. Pound seems to be stuck near 1.27 with some scope for a fall towards 1.26 while Aussie looks bullish towards 0.67-0.6725. USDRUB can now test 92. USDINR rose sharply yesterday to close above 82.20. A further rise above 82.25/30 will be further bullish towards 82.50/60/80 eventually. EURINR can fall to 89-88.80/60 in the near term.
The US Treasury yields have surged. The US Federal Reserve’s minutes of its June meeting indicating more rate hikes has triggered this rise. The yields have room to rise further in the coming days. The German yields continue to move up within their sideways range. The 10Yr is struggling to gain momentum and break its resistance while the 5Yr has come down failing to break its resistance. The yields look vulnerable to fall again.
Dow has declined and DAX continues to fall. Both the indices need to sustain above their immediate support to avoid the danger of falling further. Shanghai fall could be limited to 3200. Nikkei has fallen back and is coming down breaking below the support at 33000. Need to see if the fall sustains or not. Nifty continues to remain higher but stable.
Brent and WTI have scope to rise towards their upper end of the range. Gold can remain under pressure while it stays below 1940. Sliver has entered into its immediate resistance zone. Need to see if it breaks higher or not. Copper remains lower and can fall further while it remains below 3.8.
