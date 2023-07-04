Share:

Good Morning!

After a lower US ISM data yesterday, markets await the US NFP and unemployment data on Friday indicating the Dollar could remain volatile through the week. Dollar Index trades lower but can test 104 in the near term while Euro can continue trade within 1.08-1.10. EURJPY needs to break above 158 else could remain within a sideways range for sometime while USDJPY can fall to 144 while below 145. USDCNY can test 7.22/20 before again rising back towards 7.30 in the coming sessions. Pound can test 1.2650-1.26 while Aussie looks bullish towards 0.67. USDRUB continues its rise towards 90-92. USDINR fell sharply to 81.7525 but recovered to close at 81.96. It has to be seen if the pair rises to 82.10 or continues to trade lower today. EURINR can fall to 89-88.80.

The US Treasury yields remained stable. The sideways range is intact now. The next leg of move will become clear based on which side the range is getting broken. The German yields can move up within their range in the near-term. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are moving up and have room to rise further from here.

Dow Jones looks bullish for the near term. Shanghai has risen sharply above its resistance and can now move up further from here. DAX and Nikkei have declined but can get support at 15900 and 33000 respectively. Nifty continues to target new highs and remain bullish to advance further on the upside.

Brent and WTI may continue to remain sideways within $79-$71 and $75-$67 for some time. Gold and Sliver needs to break above their immediate resistances to move up further. Copper looks bullish for the near term.

