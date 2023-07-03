Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index trades lower but can test 104 in the near term while Euro can continue trade within 1.08-1.10. EURJPY can rise to 158-159 soon while USDJPY can face rejection from anywhere between 145-147 to see a correction soon. USDCNY trades slightly lower today but has scope for a rise to 7.30. Pound and Aussie can rise towards 1.28 and 0.67/68 respectively. USDRUB has surged and now looks bullish for a rise to 90-92. USDINR lacks directional clarity just now and trades within a narrow range of 81.90-82.15. EURINR can fall to 89-88.50 if immediate resistance near 89.50 holds.

The US Treasury yields are trading well within their sideways range. The 10Yr is at the upper end of its range and needs to see if it is breaking the range or not. The German yields can move up within their range in the near-term. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have surged. A follow-through rise from here will take them further higher and will turn the bias bullish.

Equities look bullish. Dow Jones and Shanghai have risen further but need a sustained break above 34500 and 3225 to strengthen the bullish momentum. DAX remains bullish for a rise towards its key resistance zone. Nikkei and Nifty have broken above their resistances and look highly bullish to target further upside.

Brent and WTI have scope to rise towards their upper end of the sideways range. Gold has scope to rise towards its immediate resistances. Sliver is likely to be range bound for some time. Copper needs to rise past 3.80 to strengthen the momentum on the upside.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis