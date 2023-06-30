Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index can head towards resistance at 104 while Euro can dip towards 1.0850-1.08. EURJPY can trade below 158 for a while. USDJPY has been rising slowly and could face rejection from anywhere within 145-147 region while Pound and Aussie may bounce from supports near 1.26/2550 and 0.66 respectively. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.30/32. USDRUB has been volatile and could trade within the broad 85-88 region. EURINR may trade within 90.30-89 while USDINR has scope to bounce from support near 81.90-82.00 and rise towards 82.20/30.

The US Treasury yields have risen sharply and are coming up near their range resistance. We will have to wait and see if they are breaking the range on the upside or not. The German yields have risen sharply thereby reducing the danger of the fall. They can now move up towards the upper end of their range. The 10Yr GoI remains vulnerable to fall. But the 5Yr GoI looks mixed and can go either way from here.

Dow Jones and DAX looks bullish in the near term. Nifty has crucial resistance around 19100 from where a reversal might be seen. Nikkei lacks strength to move up above its immediate resistance and may come down in the near term. Shanghai is hovering below 3200. Need to see if it breaks above it or not.

Brent and WTI have bounced back from their support level and may continue to be range bound in the near term. Gold can rise towards its immediate resistance while it stays above 1900. Sliver appears range bound. Copper has rebounded and if it sustains above 3.70, a further rise can be seen.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis