Good Morning!

Dollar Index has strengthened dragging the Euro down from a high of 1.0977. Pound is likely to trade within 1.28-1.2685 while Aussie can see a test of 0.65 on the downside. EURJPY and USDJPY have dipped slightly but the near term supports are likely to hold and keep the uptrend intact. USDCNY is bullish for a rise towards 7.30 while above 7.20. USDRUB has scope to test the upper end of its sideways range. EURINR may trade within 90.30-89 while USDINR may continue to be range bound within 81.85-82.20 region.

The US Treasury yields continue to oscillate up and down within their sideways range. The immediate outlook is still mixed. The range breakout will give us clarity on the next move. The German yields have inched up but can be short-lived. They can fall to test their range support and then bounce back. The 10Yr GoI can fall back while it sustains below its resistance. The 5Yr GoI is also losing momentum. It is turning vulnerable to break its supports and fall.

Dow Jones and Nifty have risen back and the chances of seeing a test of their mentioned support stand reduced now. DAX has managed to sustain above 15700. Nikkei has bounced back but needs to break above its immediate resistance to avoid a dip again. Shanghai has declined as the resistance at 3200 seems to be holding well.

Brent and WTI have dipped toward the lower end of their sideways range. Need to see if the crude price mange to hold within the range bound or comes down further. Gold and Copper are coming down as the resistance at 1950 and 3.85 are holding well. Sliver needs to surpass 23 to move up higher on the upside.

