Dollar Index could be headed towards 102 while below 103 taking Euro higher towards 1.0950-1.10 slowly. EURJPY can trade below 157 for a while before attempting to rise higher. Pound is likely to trade within 1.28-1.26 while Aussie has bounced well from 0.6660 and could rise towards 0.6750 before again declining. USDJPY has been rising well and can head towards 144+ levels soon. USDCNY is bullish above 7.20 for a rise towards resistance at 7.30. USDRUB has been volatile and could trade within the broad 80-86 region. EURINR may trade within 90.30-89 while USDINR can attempt to rise within the broad 81.85-82.20 region.

The US Treasury yields remain stable within their sideways range. The immediate outlook is mixed, and the yields have to break the range on either side to give clarity. The German yields are coming down within their sideways range. The 10Yr GoI looks vulnerable to fall back again. But the 5Yr GoI is keeping alive the chances of a rise to test its resistance from here. It’s a wait and watch on the GoI.

Dow Jones and Nifty have scope to test their supports before a rise back can be seen. DAX is getting support near 15700. Nikkei failed to break above its immediate resistance and could now come down to test support at 32000-31800. Shanghai has rebounded but needs to move up above 3200 to negate the danger of falling deeper.

Brent and WTI may continue to trade sideways for a few more sessions. Gold and Copper lacks strength to rise above their immediate resistance. Sliver continues to move up and has scope to target 23.50-24 in the near term.

