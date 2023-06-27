Dollar Index could be headed towards 102 while below 103 taking Euro higher towards 1.0950-1.10 slowly. EURJPY can trade below 157 for a while before attempting to rise higher. Pound is likely to trade within 1.28-1.26 while Aussie has bounced well from 0.6660 and could rise towards 0.6750 before again declining. USDJPY has been rising well and can head towards 144+ levels soon. USDCNY is bullish above 7.20 for a rise towards resistance at 7.30. USDRUB has been volatile and could trade within the broad 80-86 region. EURINR may trade within 90.30-89 while USDINR can attempt to rise within the broad 81.85-82.20 region.
The US Treasury yields remain stable within their sideways range. The immediate outlook is mixed, and the yields have to break the range on either side to give clarity. The German yields are coming down within their sideways range. The 10Yr GoI looks vulnerable to fall back again. But the 5Yr GoI is keeping alive the chances of a rise to test its resistance from here. It’s a wait and watch on the GoI.
Dow Jones and Nifty have scope to test their supports before a rise back can be seen. DAX is getting support near 15700. Nikkei failed to break above its immediate resistance and could now come down to test support at 32000-31800. Shanghai has rebounded but needs to move up above 3200 to negate the danger of falling deeper.
Brent and WTI may continue to trade sideways for a few more sessions. Gold and Copper lacks strength to rise above their immediate resistance. Sliver continues to move up and has scope to target 23.50-24 in the near term.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6700, tracking Yuan higher
AUD/USD is edging higher to regain the 0.6700 level in Tuesday's Asian trading. The US Dollar is losing ground amid an improving risk sentiment, as traders await top-tier US economic and Fedspeak. The Aussie also tracks the Yuan fix after the PBOC set it higher.
EUR/USD defends 1.0900 ahead of ECB-speak, US data
EUR/USD is holding ground just above 1.0900, as bulls look to a bunch of ECB policymakers and the US data to defend the previous rebound in Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair is on the front foot amid a sluggish US Dollar performance even though markets stay risk-averse.
Gold buyers needs validation from key resistance near $1,940 Premium
Gold price is making another recovery attempt toward the $1,940 level early Tuesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) is seeing a fresh selling wave amid an improvement in risk sentiment and steady US Treasury bond yields.
Breaking: Bitbns customers’ crypto disappears from wallets
Bitbns exchange’s customers report that their crypto wallets have disappeared. The exchange cited technical issues and acknowledged that the wallet balance is showing zero for some users. Although unconfirmed, people close to the matter suggest that the exchange is in trouble and might not be able to honor withdrawals.
Central Banks: How much is too much?
The significant and fast paced monetary tightening by major central banks and the prospect that more is to come raise the concern of a monetary ‘overkill’. This could happen due to a non-linear reaction of economic agents to an umpteenth rate increase.