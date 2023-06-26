Good morning!
News of unrest in Russia brought in volatility in the currency markets but the currencies seem to have recovered in the morning session today. Dollar Index has dipped back to sub-103 levels. The index could trade within 104-102 for now. Euro may trade within 1.08-1.10 region while EURJPY can trade below 157 for a while before attempting to rise higher. Pound is likely to trade within 1.28-1.26 while Aussie looks strongly bearish towards 0.66.USDJPY has been rising well and can head towards 146 soon. USDCNY may consolidate below 7.20 for sometime. USDRUB has been volatile and could trade within the broad 80-86 region with no directional clarity just now. EURINR may trade within 90.30-89 while USDINR has also been trading within 81.85-82.20 region with no immediate clarity on further direction.
The US Treasury yields remain volatile within their sideways range. We will have to wait for the range to breakout on either side to get clarity. The German yields have declined sharply within their sideways range. The 10Yr GoI has come-off after testing its key resistance. It can fall further if it breaks below the immediate support. The 5Yr GoI on the other hand can move up gradually while it sustains above its immediate support.
Dow Jones continues to fall and looks likely to come down further below 33700. DAX looks vulnerable to break below 15800 and fall further on the downside. Nifty is likely to test 18600-18500. Nikkei has rebounded but needs to overcome the immediate resistance to avoid coming down further. Shanghai looks bearish for a fall to 3100.
Brent and WTI is to remain range bound above $72 and $67 for some time. Gold and Copper have rebounded but need to surpass the immediate resistances ahead to negate the danger to falling again on the downside. Sliver too has bounced back and has scope to rise towards its resistance.
