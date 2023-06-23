Good Morning!
Dollar Index has risen slightly after US FED Gov. Michelle Bowman said that more rate hikes are needed to tame inflation. Euro has fallen but remains above 1.09 while Pound and Aussie need to hold above 1.27 ad 0.67 respectively to keep alive hopes of a bounce back in the early sessions next week else they could fall further to target 1.26 and 0.66. EURJPY and USDJPY look bullish for the near term. USDCNY may see a correction from 7.20 within an overall bullish view targeting 7.30 in the medium term. USDRUB has fallen sharply and needs to break below 80 to turn further bearish. It could trade within 90.30-89.00 for a while. USDINR can trade within 82.20-81.90.
The US Treasury yields continue to remain mixed. They can continue to oscillate within their sideways range for some more time. The German yields have risen but have key resistances which have to be broken to move further up. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have resistances ahead which have to be broken to move up further and avoid falling back.
Dow Jones remains lower and has scope to test 33700 on the downside. DAX has rebounded from the support at 15800. Nifty has fallen but the broader picture will remain bullish while above 18600. Nikkei has fallen sharply and failure to hold above its immediate support could be bearish to see a further dip in the near term.
Brent and WTI have fallen back sharply failing to break above their resistance at $77 and $73 respectively. Gold and Silver have declined further and have scope to test their immediate support. Copper has come off from the levels below 4 but downside could be limited to 3.85.
