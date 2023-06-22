Good Morning!
Dollar Index has fallen to 102 and needs to break lower to take Euro above 1.10. EURJPY and USDJPY have risen and have further scope of upmove. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.20/30 but may find an initial correction below 7.20. Pound and Aussie have dipped slightly but look stable for now. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.45 while EURINR has moved above 90 and needs to sustain higher for it to move up further. USDINR can trade within 82.20-81.90 with a bias on the lower end of the range on Euro strength."
The US Treasury yields remain stable. The sideways range remains intact. The yields can oscillate within the range for some more time. The German yields can fall within their range in the near-term. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are inching up and have chances to move up to test their resistance in the coming days.
Dow Jones and DAX continue to fall and have scope to test 33700 and 15900 on the downside. Nifty remains bullish to test key resistance on the upside. Nikkei may continue to be range bound for a few more sessions. Shanghai has declined sharply and failure to bounce back from the current level would increase the downside risk.
Brent and WTI have scope to rise further on a sustained break above their immediate resistances. Gold and Silver continue to fall and look bearish to come down more from here. Copper remains bullish to target 4 on the upside.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2750 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range near 1.2750 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off, following hot UK inflation data. A modest US Dollar bounce weighs on the pair.
EUR/USD surrenders gains but keeps eyes on 1.1000 as rate hike from ECB looks confirm
The EUR/USD pair has surrendered the majority of intraday gains added in the Asian session. The major currency pair has faced some selling pressure while attempting to recapture the psychological resistance of 1.1000.
Gold prods $1,930 support ahead of multiple central bank news
Gold remains on the back foot as it jostles with short-term key support, lacks a directional sense of late, as markets await a slew of central bank decisions. Apart from the pre-announcement anxiety, the holiday in China and mixed catalysts about the Fed also restrict the XAU/USD price moves.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.” But a look at on-chain metrics suggests that this move is just the beginning for BTC.
BoE Interest Rate Decision: Another 25 bps hike favored as UK inflation stays hot
Interest rate decision from the UK central bank is due this Thursday. Bank of England is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike, raising rates to 4.75%. Pound Sterling is likely to witness intense volatility on the BoE policy announcements.