Dollar Index has fallen to 102 and needs to break lower to take Euro above 1.10. EURJPY and USDJPY have risen and have further scope of upmove. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.20/30 but may find an initial correction below 7.20. Pound and Aussie have dipped slightly but look stable for now. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.45 while EURINR has moved above 90 and needs to sustain higher for it to move up further. USDINR can trade within 82.20-81.90 with a bias on the lower end of the range on Euro strength."

The US Treasury yields remain stable. The sideways range remains intact. The yields can oscillate within the range for some more time. The German yields can fall within their range in the near-term. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are inching up and have chances to move up to test their resistance in the coming days.

Dow Jones and DAX continue to fall and have scope to test 33700 and 15900 on the downside. Nifty remains bullish to test key resistance on the upside. Nikkei may continue to be range bound for a few more sessions. Shanghai has declined sharply and failure to bounce back from the current level would increase the downside risk.

Brent and WTI have scope to rise further on a sustained break above their immediate resistances. Gold and Silver continue to fall and look bearish to come down more from here. Copper remains bullish to target 4 on the upside.

