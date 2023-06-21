Good Morning!
Dollar Index is attempting to rise towards 103 while Euro trades above 1.09. EURJPY and USDJPY have dipped slightly and could remain stable in the near term. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.20/30. Pound and Aussie have dipped slightly and can trade lower while below 1.2850 and 0.6920 respectively. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.45 while EURINR could trade below 90. USDINR can rise to 82.30 while above 82. Downside could be limited to 82.00/81.90
The US Treasury yields are oscillating within their sideways range. We will have to wait for the range breakout to get cue on the next move. The German yields have declined sharply. The range remains intact, and the yields can fall within it now. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI will need a strong follow-through rise from here to move further up. Else they can fall-back in the coming days.
Dow Jones and DAX have declined further and have scope to test their immediate supports. Nifty has risen back sharply as the support at 18600-18500 is holding well. Nikkei is consolidating near the lower band of the 33000-34000 range. Shanghai has rebounded but need to see if the bounce sustains above 3225 or not.
Brent lacks strength to break above the resistance at $77 while WTI is consolidating below the resistance at $73. Gold and Silver have declined sharply and have scope to fall further from here. Copper has rebounded keeping our overall bullish view intact.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy.
