Good Morning!

Dollar Index is attempting to rise towards 103 while Euro trades above 1.09. EURJPY and USDJPY have dipped slightly and could fall some more in the near term. 156 is a crucial resistance on EURJPY. USDCNY is bullish towards 7.20/30. Pound and Aussie have dipped slightly and can trade lower while below 1.2850 and 0.6920 respectively. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.45 while EURINR could trade below 90. USDINR can hold on to 82.10-81.90 range. A break below 81.90 is to be seen and sustained for a further decline towards 81.65.

The US Treasury yields are moving up within their sideways range. It will have to be seen if they can break the range on the upside now or not. The German yields have also moved up. A strong follow-through rise from here can be very bullish for them to see much higher levels. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI can see a corrective rise in the near-term to test their key resistances.

DAX has come down but can get support around 16100. Nifty has fallen sharply and can dip further if a break below 18700 will be seen. Nikkei is likely to be range bound within 33000-34000 for some time. Shanghai has declined further but can get support at 3225.

Brent and WTI may trade sideways for some time while below the resistance at $77 and $73 respectively. Gold and Silver looks vulnerable to decline further while below the resistance at 1980 and 24.50 respectively. Copper has declined further but is likely to get support at 3.80.

