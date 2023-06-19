Share:

Dollar Index continues to trade well below 103 and could soon fall towards 101 which could indicate bullishness in Euro towards 1.11. EURJPY has risen sharply and could be headed towards 156+ while USDJPY too has risen above 141 and looks bullish for the near term. USDCNY is headed towards 7.20. Pound and Aussie have risen well and could head towards 1.2850/1.30 and 0.6920 respectively. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.45 range while EURINR could trade below 90. USDINR fell sharply on Friday and needs to break below 81.90 to head towards 81.65 on the downside.

The US Treasury yields remain stable. The yields can continue to oscillate in a sideways range. We will have to wait for the range breakout to get clarity on the next direction of move. The German yields have dipped failing to get a follow-through rise. A further fall from here can drag them to their key supports. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI can see a corrective rise if they manage to break their immediate resistances.

Dow Jones has come off sharply but 34200-34000 can lend support. Nifty is on its way towards 19000. DAX remains bullish to target immediate resistance on the upside. Nikkei has risen back well keeping our overall bullish view intact to rally towards 35000. Shanghai is coming off from its immediate resistance but fall could be limited to 3225.

Brent and WTI are likely to trade sideways for some time while below the resistance at $76.70-77 and $73 respectively. Gold is facing rejections from 1980. Silver lacks strength to move up above 24.30. Copper has fallen back from Friday's high but downside could be limited to 3.80.

