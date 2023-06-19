Good Morning!
Dollar Index continues to trade well below 103 and could soon fall towards 101 which could indicate bullishness in Euro towards 1.11. EURJPY has risen sharply and could be headed towards 156+ while USDJPY too has risen above 141 and looks bullish for the near term. USDCNY is headed towards 7.20. Pound and Aussie have risen well and could head towards 1.2850/1.30 and 0.6920 respectively. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.45 range while EURINR could trade below 90. USDINR fell sharply on Friday and needs to break below 81.90 to head towards 81.65 on the downside.
The US Treasury yields remain stable. The yields can continue to oscillate in a sideways range. We will have to wait for the range breakout to get clarity on the next direction of move. The German yields have dipped failing to get a follow-through rise. A further fall from here can drag them to their key supports. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI can see a corrective rise if they manage to break their immediate resistances.
Dow Jones has come off sharply but 34200-34000 can lend support. Nifty is on its way towards 19000. DAX remains bullish to target immediate resistance on the upside. Nikkei has risen back well keeping our overall bullish view intact to rally towards 35000. Shanghai is coming off from its immediate resistance but fall could be limited to 3225.
Brent and WTI are likely to trade sideways for some time while below the resistance at $76.70-77 and $73 respectively. Gold is facing rejections from 1980. Silver lacks strength to move up above 24.30. Copper has fallen back from Friday's high but downside could be limited to 3.80.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to 0.6850 as options market flashes bearish signals, China optimism fades
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.6850 during the mid-Asian session on Monday, reversing the early rebound by extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels in four months. The Aussie pair takes clues from the downbeat options market bias and the latest China news.
USD/JPY trades just below 142.00 mark, its highest level since November 2022
The USD/JPY pair enters a bullish consolidation phase on Monday and oscillates in a narrow band below the 142.00 mark, or its highest level since November 2022 touched during the Asian session.
Gold sellers lurk above 21 DMA on bearish RSI, hawkish Fedspeak Premium
Gold price is trading around a flatline just above the $1,950 psychological level early Monday, as traders assess the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike prospects amid a US holiday-thinned market condition.
Ripple price targets $0.501 as Binance deal with SEC delivers much-needed support
Ripple price is back in the green during the weekend, as crypto proponents recognize Binance exchange's latest win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the financial regulator boding as a common enemy, a win for one is a win for all, which explains XRP's uptick over the last 24 hours.
Week Ahead – Can the BoE and SNB hike by 50bps? Flash PMIs incoming
The central bank theme will continue in the coming week with the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank next to announce their interest rate decisions. Both are expected to raise their policy rates but is there room for hawkish surprises?