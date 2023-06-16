Share:

Good Morning!

ECB raised rates by 25bps leading to fresh rise in Euro towards 1.10 and a sharp decline in the Dollar Index to levels below 103. However, it is to be seen if the move sustains in the coming sessions. EURJPY has risen sharply and could be headed towards 154/156 while USDJPY seems to have paused below 141. USDCNY has dipped slightly below 7.1758 but while above 7.10, the pair can re-attempt to rise back towards 7.20/30 soon. Pound and Aussie will have to sustain the rise to move up further towards 1.29/30 and 0.6950 respectively. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.50 range while EURINR has moved up sharply towards 90 after the ECB, on fresh rise in Euro. Need to see if it can fall from 90 or rise higher in the near term. USDINR fell sharply yesterday but tested 81.88 on the NDF against the onshore close rate of 82.18. It is to be seen if it can fall below 82 on the onshore markets today.

The US Treasury yields have come down. The range remains intact, and the yields can come down within this range now. The German yields continue to move up. A strong follow-through rise from here can take them further higher. The 10Yr and 5YR GoI have moved up. A further rise from here will ease the danger of the deep fall that we have been expecting.

Dow Jones has surged above 34300 and if the break sustains, it could target further upside in the near term. Nifty fell sharply yesterday but can get support near 18600-18500 region. DAX has dipped but can get support at 16200-16100. Nikkei has come down ahead of the BoJ meeting but downside could be limited up to 32500. Shanghai has broken its range on the upside and has scope to move up further from here.

Brent and WTI have rebounded and have scope to test their next resistance at $76.70-$77 and $73 respectively. Gold and Silver have bounced back sharply after ECB raise rates by 25bps but have to surpass the immediate resistance to avoid a fall again. Copper continues to rally and remain bullish to target 4.00.

