Good Morning!
FED kept rates unchanged taking Euro to levels above 1.08 while Dollar Index fell sharply to 102.66 before recovering from there to 103.30 now. View is bearish while below 104.50. USDJPY and EURJPY have risen well and look bullish towards 142-144 and 154-156 respectively. USDCNY is headed towards 7.20/30. Pound and Aussie have dipped slightly. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.50 range while EURINR continues to trade within the 89-88. USDINR fell sharply yesterday. 82.00-81.90 could be a good support region.
The US Treasury yields remain broadly stable near the upper end of their range. The price action in the next few sessions will need a close watch to see if the yields gain momentum to break the range on the upside. The US Fed kept the rates unchanged at 5%-5.25%. However, it has kept the doors open for another 50-bps hike for the rest of the year. The German yields continue to move up contrary to our expectation to see a fall. They can test their range resistance in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain stable within their sideways range.
Dow Jones has declined sharply after Fed kept its interest rate unchanged at 5%-5.25%. Nifty and DAX continue to move up and remain bullish to rise further on the upside. Nikkei is attempting to break above the resistance at 33500. Shanghai is likely to remain range bound for a few more sessions.
Brent has come off as the interim resistance has held well whereas WTI has declined from the levels just below the resistance at $71. Gold and Silver are coming off breaking below their support levels after the FED's decision to keep the interest rate unchanged at 5%-5.25%. Copper too has fallen back but might limit its fall to 3.77-3.75.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD closes in on 0.6800 after China data dump
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6800, unfazed by the downbeat Chinese activity data. The Aussie cheers strong Australian employment data. The Aussie Unemployment Rate dipped to 3.6% in May while the Employment Change jumped to 75.9K.
USD/JPY retakes 141.00, hits fresh seven-month highs
USD/JPY is rallying hard to test 141.00 in Thursday's Asian trading, underpinned by the Fed-BoJ monetary policy divergence. The Fed announced a hawkish pause on Wednesday, with the Dot Plot showing more tightening on the cards.
Gold refreshes monthly low, seems vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the fifth straight day on Thursday and drops back closer to the May swing low during the Asian session. The XAU/USD seems to have found acceptance below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal support defended since the beginning of this month.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.