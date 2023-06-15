Share:

Good Morning!

FED kept rates unchanged taking Euro to levels above 1.08 while Dollar Index fell sharply to 102.66 before recovering from there to 103.30 now. View is bearish while below 104.50. USDJPY and EURJPY have risen well and look bullish towards 142-144 and 154-156 respectively. USDCNY is headed towards 7.20/30. Pound and Aussie have dipped slightly. USDRUB could be ranged within the broad 85-82.50 range while EURINR continues to trade within the 89-88. USDINR fell sharply yesterday. 82.00-81.90 could be a good support region.

The US Treasury yields remain broadly stable near the upper end of their range. The price action in the next few sessions will need a close watch to see if the yields gain momentum to break the range on the upside. The US Fed kept the rates unchanged at 5%-5.25%. However, it has kept the doors open for another 50-bps hike for the rest of the year. The German yields continue to move up contrary to our expectation to see a fall. They can test their range resistance in the coming days. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain stable within their sideways range.

Dow Jones has declined sharply after Fed kept its interest rate unchanged at 5%-5.25%. Nifty and DAX continue to move up and remain bullish to rise further on the upside. Nikkei is attempting to break above the resistance at 33500. Shanghai is likely to remain range bound for a few more sessions.

Brent has come off as the interim resistance has held well whereas WTI has declined from the levels just below the resistance at $71. Gold and Silver are coming off breaking below their support levels after the FED's decision to keep the interest rate unchanged at 5%-5.25%. Copper too has fallen back but might limit its fall to 3.77-3.75.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis