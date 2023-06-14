Share:

Good Morning!

Sharp fall in the US CPI release yesterday (4.13% Y/Y on headline inflation) has brought in a major turnaround in the currency markets overnight but it is to be seen if it is a temporary reactive movement to the data release or if it would sustain in the coming sessions. Dollar Index trades below 104, Euro trades near 1.08. EURJPY trades above 151 and needs to sustain to move up further while USDJPY continues to remain stable within a broad range of 141-138.50. USDCNY is headed towards 7.20. Pound and Aussie have risen well and look bullish for a rise to 1.27 and 0.6850 respectively. USDRUB is bullish towards 84 and higher. EURINR continues to trade within the 89-88 range. USDINR can fall below 82.30 and could soon head towards support at 82. Markets await FOMC policy tonight and ECB policy decision tomorrow. With lower CPI release yesterday, the FED is expected to keep rates unchanged tonight.

The US Treasury yields have bounced back well after the inflation data release yesterday. The US Headline CPI came in at 4.13% (YoY) and the Core CPI at 5.33% (YoY). As against our view of falling to test the supports, the yields are now poised near their range resistance. The outcome of the Fed meeting tonight can determine whether the yields can rise further or not. The German yields are up but lack momentum. They can still dip to test their resistances before a fresh rise is seen. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are coming down towards the lower end of their consolidation range. The broader view is still bearish.

Dow Jones, Nifty, and DAX are heading up to test their key resistance on the upside. Nikkei continues to rally but could face interim resistance near 33500. Shanghai has risen towards the upper end of the range. Need to see if it could break on the upside or continue its consolidation for a few more sessions.

Crude prices have risen sharply as the support at $72 (Brent) and $67 (WTI) has held well and has scope to test interim resistance on the upside. Gold and Silver fell sharply yesterday despite a release of softer US CPI but has managed to hold above their immediate supports. Watch price action as the FOMC meeting tonight will determine if Gold and Silver continue to hold above their support or break below it. Copper has rallied well and remains bullish to target further upside.

