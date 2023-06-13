Good Morning!
Dollar Index may test 104 but it has to be seen if it can break and sustain higher while Euro can rise towards 1.08 while above 1.07. EURJPY trades around 150 and can rise towards 151 soon while USDJPY may move up to test 140 or higher. USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.20 while Pound could remain below 1.26 for the next few sessions. Aussie looks bullish for a rise to 0.68-0.6850 on a confirmed break above 0.6750. USDRUB has rallied to 83.66 currently and may test 84 soon. Thereafter it has to be seen if it would continue to surge or face some corrective decline. EURINR continues to trade within the 89-88 range. USDINR can hold within 82.30-82.60 within the broad 82.30-82.80 range mentioned yesterday.
The US Treasury yields remain lower ahead of the CPI data release today and Fed meeting outcome tomorrow. The yields can dip to test their range supports in the near-term. The German yields have inched up slightly but can dip in the coming days to test their supports. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are turning down. The sideways consolidation within their broad downtrend is intact. The yields can now come down towards the lower end of their range.
Dow Jones has risen further and is heading up to test crucial resistance. DAX has broken its range on the upside as expected and looks likely to move up further from here. Nifty remained stable but bias is positive for a rise towards 18800-19000 in the near term. Nikkei has risen sharply to test its key resistance as expected. Shanghai remains range bound.
Crude prices tested their lower end of the sideways range as expected and has risen back slightly from there. Need to see if the bounce sustains or not. Gold and Silver have managed to hold above their near term supports and might see a rally on the upside if the support continues to hold well. Copper has scope to target higher levels while above the support at 3.70. The release of US CPI data could be the key driver of the commodity market today.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases below 0.6750 ahead of key US events
AUD/USD is easing below 0.6750 in anticipation of key events from the US this week, starting with Tuesday's Consumer Price Index. The May US inflation rate will be a key focus while the Federal Reserve interest rate decision follows on Wednesday.
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD extends gain toward 1.0800, around the highest levels since late May, as Euro bulls brace for the key day. The pair remains on the front foot as the US Dollar tracks the US Treasury bond yields lower amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
Gold awaits fresh directional impetus, US CPI inflation data holds the key Premium
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias, flatlining at around $1,960 early Tuesday. The sluggish performance of the United States Dollar (USD), in the wake of an upbeat market mood and falling Treasury bond yields, is offering some support to the XAU/USD price.
Polygon taps internet's value layer with 2.0 upgrade as eToro makes life-changing decision for MATIC holders
Polygon Labs, the network behind MATIC crypto, has revealed a new suite of upgrades expected to establish the "Value Layer" of the internet. According to the company, users will henceforth be able "to create, exchange, and program value."
US inflation trading opportunities ahead
The next two days' worth of trading could turn out to be particularly interesting due to the sharp drop in CPI expected on (US time) Tuesday as well as the market being (over?) confident that the Fed is going to pause its rate hiking cycle on Wednesday.