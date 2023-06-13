Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index may test 104 but it has to be seen if it can break and sustain higher while Euro can rise towards 1.08 while above 1.07. EURJPY trades around 150 and can rise towards 151 soon while USDJPY may move up to test 140 or higher. USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.20 while Pound could remain below 1.26 for the next few sessions. Aussie looks bullish for a rise to 0.68-0.6850 on a confirmed break above 0.6750. USDRUB has rallied to 83.66 currently and may test 84 soon. Thereafter it has to be seen if it would continue to surge or face some corrective decline. EURINR continues to trade within the 89-88 range. USDINR can hold within 82.30-82.60 within the broad 82.30-82.80 range mentioned yesterday.

The US Treasury yields remain lower ahead of the CPI data release today and Fed meeting outcome tomorrow. The yields can dip to test their range supports in the near-term. The German yields have inched up slightly but can dip in the coming days to test their supports. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are turning down. The sideways consolidation within their broad downtrend is intact. The yields can now come down towards the lower end of their range.

Dow Jones has risen further and is heading up to test crucial resistance. DAX has broken its range on the upside as expected and looks likely to move up further from here. Nifty remained stable but bias is positive for a rise towards 18800-19000 in the near term. Nikkei has risen sharply to test its key resistance as expected. Shanghai remains range bound.

Crude prices tested their lower end of the sideways range as expected and has risen back slightly from there. Need to see if the bounce sustains or not. Gold and Silver have managed to hold above their near term supports and might see a rally on the upside if the support continues to hold well. Copper has scope to target higher levels while above the support at 3.70. The release of US CPI data could be the key driver of the commodity market today.

