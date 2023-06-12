Share:

Dollar Index has moved up and could head towards 104 while Euro can fall to 1.07 again keeping a range of 1.08-1.07 intact. EURJPY may trade within 151-149 region while USDJPY may move up to test 140 or higher. USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.20 while Pound could remain below 1.26 for the next few sessions. Aussie looks bullish for a rise to 0.68 on a break above 0.6750. USDRUB is rising sharply and can test 83 soon. EURINR has fallen sharply within the 89-88 range. USDINR can hold within 82.30-82.75/80.

The US Treasury yields are coming down towards the lower end of their range. The inflation (US CPI) data release tomorrow and the outcome of the US Fed meeting on Wednesday are key events to watch that can influence the yield movement this week. The German yields have also dipped further. Key supports are there which have to hold to avoid a deep fall. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are attempting to move up. There is room to rise further from here. But for now, it just looks likely to be a corrective rise within the broad downtrend.

Dow Jones continues to rally and has scope to test curial resistance over this week. DAX remains stuck in a narrow range but view is positive to see a break on the upside. Nifty fell further but the support at 18500-18400 can limit the downside. Nikkei continues to move up and is on its way to target key resistance. Shanghai is to be range bound for a few more sessions.

Crude prices trade lower and have scope to test their lower end of the sideways range before bouncing back from there. Gold, Silver and Copper have declined but have near term supports which are likely to limit the downside.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis