Dollar Index may trade within 104.50-103.50 while Euro can be seen within 1.0640-1.0780 for sometime. EURJPY and USDJPY have fallen sharply and could be headed towards 148/146 and 139/138 respectively. USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.15 while Pound and Aussie may trade within 1.2350-1.2550 and 0.6630-0.6600 respectively. USDRUB may face rejection from resistance near 82 while EURINR could hold above 88 for a few more sessions. USDINR can remain volatile within 82.30-82.75/80.
The US Treasury yields have come down further. There is room for the yields to fall more in the coming days. The German yields remain higher but stable. Key resistances that are ahead can be tested in the near-term. The price action thereafter will need a close watch. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain vulnerable to fall more and keep the downtrend intact. The outcome of the RBI meeting tomorrow will need a watch.
Dow Jones has risen back and may remain bullish while above the support at 33300. DAX has bounced back as the support mentioned at 15950 is holding well. Nifty remains bullish to see 18800-19000 on the upside. Nikkei has fallen back sharply and may come down further to test the immediate supports. Shanghai is likely to be range bound below 3250.
Crude prices have bounced back but remains subdued. Outlook is mixed for now and may trade sideways for some time. Gold and Silver remains stable. Copper continues to consolidate below 3.80.
