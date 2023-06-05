Share:

Higher US NFP on Friday has lead to a rally in the Dollar Index as it bounces from 103.40/38 to 104.1350 currently. Euro is breaking below 1.07 while EURJPY and USDJPY are headed towards 151 and 141 while above 149 and 139 respectively. Pound and Aussie look weak on Dollar strength and can head towards 1.24/1.2350 and 0.6550 respectively. USDRUB looks bearish below 80 while EURINR can fall to 87.50-87 if a break below 88 is seen in the near term. USDINR can rise in the near term targeting 82.50/60. Aiding a rise in USDINR could be rising USDCNY which can move up to 7.12/15 soon while above 7.08/09.

The US Treasury yields have risen back sharply after the jobs report data on Friday. The US NFP increased by 339K as against the market expectation for an increase of 189K. A further rise in the yields from here can take them higher and reduce the danger of a deeper fall expected last week. The German yields have also risen well. But they can still fall back to test their supports first before witnessing a fresh rise. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain bearish and can fall more.

Dow Jones and Nikkei have risen sharply and looks further bullish from here. DAX continues to move up as expected. Nifty can rise above 18600 today. Shanghai has managed to hold higher and might target further higher levels in the near term.

Crude prices opened higher in today's session after the Saudi Arabia announced a production cut by 1mln barrels per day from July in yesterday's OPEC+ meeting. But prices couldn't sustain the rise and is coming off sharply from the levels of $79 (Brent) and $75 (WTI), respectively. Gold and Silver fell sharply after the US jobs report shows that 339k fresh jobs were added to the economy in May. The strong labor market could lead Fed to continue to raise its interest rate in its upcoming June meeting. Copper tested the key resistance as expected and has come down from there.

