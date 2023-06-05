Good Morning!
Higher US NFP on Friday has lead to a rally in the Dollar Index as it bounces from 103.40/38 to 104.1350 currently. Euro is breaking below 1.07 while EURJPY and USDJPY are headed towards 151 and 141 while above 149 and 139 respectively. Pound and Aussie look weak on Dollar strength and can head towards 1.24/1.2350 and 0.6550 respectively. USDRUB looks bearish below 80 while EURINR can fall to 87.50-87 if a break below 88 is seen in the near term. USDINR can rise in the near term targeting 82.50/60. Aiding a rise in USDINR could be rising USDCNY which can move up to 7.12/15 soon while above 7.08/09.
The US Treasury yields have risen back sharply after the jobs report data on Friday. The US NFP increased by 339K as against the market expectation for an increase of 189K. A further rise in the yields from here can take them higher and reduce the danger of a deeper fall expected last week. The German yields have also risen well. But they can still fall back to test their supports first before witnessing a fresh rise. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain bearish and can fall more.
Dow Jones and Nikkei have risen sharply and looks further bullish from here. DAX continues to move up as expected. Nifty can rise above 18600 today. Shanghai has managed to hold higher and might target further higher levels in the near term.
Crude prices opened higher in today's session after the Saudi Arabia announced a production cut by 1mln barrels per day from July in yesterday's OPEC+ meeting. But prices couldn't sustain the rise and is coming off sharply from the levels of $79 (Brent) and $75 (WTI), respectively. Gold and Silver fell sharply after the US jobs report shows that 339k fresh jobs were added to the economy in May. The strong labor market could lead Fed to continue to raise its interest rate in its upcoming June meeting. Copper tested the key resistance as expected and has come down from there.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0690-85 key support as US data looms
EUR/USD stays defensive as sellers flirt with 200-EMA, seven-month-old support line. Looming bull cross on MACD, below-50.00 RSI conditions prod Euro bears. Euro buyers need validation from 100-EMA to retake control.
GBP/USD sellers cheer 50-DMA break as US NFP recall Fed hawks, PMIs in focus
GBP/USD extends the previous day’s reversal from three-week high, holds lower ground near intraday bottom. BoE hawks retreat amid lack of UK data, US Dollar cheers escalating Fed rate hike concerns on upbeat US NFP. Final readings of UK S&P Global PMIs, US ISM Services PMI for May eyed for intraday moves of Cable.
Gold: Will XAU/USD defend 100 DMA support ahead of US Services PMI? Premium
Gold price is consolidating Friday’s heavy losses while ranging below the $1,950 level early Monday. Stunning United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) day saved the day for the US Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields. All eyes now remain on the US ISM Services PMI for fresh trading incentives.
Why Solana price is primed for 30% rally
Solana price shows quite a few developments on the daily chart, all of which point to a bullish future for SOL holders. Investors can expect a quick run-up, which could develop into a medium-term uptrend if these optimistic conditions remain bullish.
Dollar dip-buying this week?
Friday welcomed the latest US employment situation report. Once more, US non-farm employment change defied market consensus; the US economy added an eye-popping 339,000 new payrolls in May, almost double the median consensus (190,000) and marks a 14th consecutive month of exceeding expectations.