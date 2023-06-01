Share:

Some reversal movements seen today as compared to yesterday’s movements in the currencies. Dollar Index trades above 104, Euro has broken below 1.07, USDJPY and EURJPY seem to have paused with some slight corrective upmove which can be short lived. USDCNY continues to trade higher while USDRUB has moved up sharply over yesterday and today to trade above 81. Pound and Aussie have also moved up fairly well. USDINR is stuck within 82.60-82.85 region while EURINR has risen sharply from 88 and could remain within 88-89 for some more time.

The US Treasury yields, and the German yields continue to fall in line with our expectation. Both have room to fall further from here. The voting on the US debt ceiling continues to weigh on the yields. The corrective rise in the 10Yr and 5Yr GoI seems to have ended and the yields have turned down. The downtrend seems to have resumed and more fall is on the cards.

Dow Jones has declined further and failure to rise back above 33000 can expose it to further downside risk. DAX has come down towards 15600 as expected and can extend the fall further from here. Shanghai seems range bound below 3240. Nikkei has rebounded as the near term supports has held well. Broader outlook remains bullish for Nikkei. Nifty can fall further in the near term.

Brent has managed to hold above the support at $72 whereas WTI has bounced back from $67 but needs to surpass $69 to ease the downside pressure. Gold continues to move up and remains bullish to target further upside. Silver has gained momentum and has risen well above the resistance at 23.50. View looks bullish from here. Copper too has rebounded but has to overcome the hurdle at 3.70 to extend the bounce further.

