Good Morning!

Dollar Index holds below 104.50 keeping Euro above 1.07. EURJPY and USDJPY look bearish for a fall to 149 and 138 respectively while Aussie and Pound are headed towards 0.66 and 1.24. USDCNY needs to face rejection near 7.08/09 else can be strongly bullish for the medium term. USDRUB has risen sharply contrary to expectation, needs to be watched for the next few sessions. USDINR can remain within 82.50-82.75 for now while EURINR can trade within 88-89 region.

The US Treasury yields have come-off sharply. Failure to rise back immediately can drag the yields further down and reduce the chances of the rise that we were expecting. The German yields have also come down sharply. There is room to fall more. The expected rise can get delayed now. The chances of seeing a corrective rise first on the 10Yr and 5Yr are increasing before a fresh leg of fall begins.

DAX has dipped slightly but bias will remain bullish as long as it holds above the support at 15800. Shanghai can resume its downtrend while it remains below 3240-3250. Nikkei has declined but downside seems limited to 31000-30750. Nifty remains bullish to target new highs in the near term.

Crude prices have scope to test their near term resistances. Gold needs to surpass 1970 to turn bullish in the near term. Silver is facing rejection from 23.50. Failure to break above 23.50 could resume the fall again. Copper has scope to test 3.75/3.80 on the upside.

