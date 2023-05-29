Share:

Dollar index trades below 104.50 which shows some positive signs for Euro, Pound, Aussie and Indian Rupee which now look slightly bullish for the near term. USDCNY can remain below 7.08/09 while EURJPY and USDJPY may dip a bit while the Dollar Index remains below 104.50. USDRUB has fallen sharply and can test 77/76 while below 78. EURINR has held above 88.50 and may rise to 89+ levels soon. USDINR can fall to 82.50/40/25 while below 82.60

The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly. The near-term outlook is bullish. The yields can rise further this week. The German yields sustain higher. View is bullish and more rise is on the cards. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remain bearish. But whether a corrective rise can happen before a fresh leg of fall is not very clear. We will have to wait and see.

Dow Jones and DAX bounced back sharply on Friday and have scope to rise further from here. Shanghai has risen but could face rejection from 3240-3250. Nikkei and Nifty continues to rally and remain bullish to target new highs in the near term.

Crude prices have gained momentum and looks bullish in the near term. Gold and Silver has to break above the resistance at 1970 and 23.50 to target further upside. Copper looks bullish for a rise towards 3.75.

