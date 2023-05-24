Good Morning!
Dollar Index needs to break above 103.70 to continue moving up which if seen can take Euro further down. Inverse correlation of Euro with USDCNY and rising USDCNY above 7 could be bearish for the Euro in the coming sessions. Pound and Aussie can trade within 1.24-1.26 and 0.6680-0.6580 region while EURJPY could pause below 150 and see a short corrective dip before eventually moving up towards 152. Dollar Yen is ranged within 139-137.25. USDRUB is also ranged within 78.95-81. USDINR has crucial resistance near 82.85 and 83 which if holds in the near term can push the pair lower. EURINR can be ranged within 89-90 region for sometime.
The US Treasury yields sustain higher. Near-term outlook is bullish. The yields can rise more. The German yields continue to move up. Outlook is bullish to see further rise from here. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have bounced sharply. But resistances ahead can cap the upside and keep the broader down trend intact.
Dow Jones fell further and is likely to come down more from here. DAX is on a corrective fall. Nikkei has come down failing to sustain the break above 31000. Shanghai has broken below the support at 3225 and can now test next support at 3200. Nifty has come-off from its intraday high but the near term supports can limit the downside and keep the broader uptrend intact.
Brent and WTI have risen towards the upper end of the sideways range and look likely to break on the upside and move up further. Gold may remain in range for a while. Silver and copper have declined and look vulnerable to fall further from here.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
NZD/USD remains heavy below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ's Orr
NZD/USD is licking its wounds below 0.6200 as RBNZ Governor Orr justifies the Bank's dovish outlook on rates. The RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold needs validation from $1,975 and Fed Minutes for a sustained recovery Premium
Gold price has paused its previous sharp reversal from near six-week lows of $1,952 in Wednesday’s trading so far. The United States Dollar (USD) is holding close to two-month highs against its major rivals amid the US debt-ceiling standoff.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.