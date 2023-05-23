Dollar Index has gained momentum but needs to surpass 103.50 mark to move up further on the upside. EURUSD, EURINR, Pound and Aussie can be in a range for some time. USDCNY, EURJPY and USDJPY have risen back well and look bullish in the near term. USDINR has broken above 82.80 and may advance further towards 83 in the near term.
The US Treasury yields continue to move up. Outlook remains bullish to see further rise in the near-term. The German yields can also move up if they get a strong follow-through rise from here. Broader view is bullish. The 10Yr and 5Yr remain bearish. More fall can be seen from current levels.
Dow Jones is coming down within its 33000-33800 range. DAX has declined but can get support at 16100-16000. Nikkei has broken sharply above its key resistance at 31000 and looks bullish to see further upside in the coming sessions. Shanghai remains range bound below the resistance at 3325. Nifty remains bullish for the near term.
Brent and WTI could trade sideways for a while. Gold and Silver have declined after failing to gather momentum to rise above 1990 and 24 respectively. Copper remains ranged as expected.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0800 ahead of EU PMIs
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive at around 1.0800 in early Europe. The pair is struggling for a clear direction amid a broadly firmer US Dollar while awaiting the Euro area and the US business PMIs. Monday’s US debt-ceiling meeting ended without a deal.
GBP/USD: On the defensive below 1.2450, eyes on UK PMIs, Bailey
GBP/USD is under mild bearish pressure while below 1.2450 ahead of the flash UK and US business PMI reports. Hopes of a US debt-limit deal keep the sentiment around the US Dollar underpinned. Bailey's testimony awaited as well.
Gold bears dominate below $2,000 on firmer US Dollar despite no debt ceiling deal
Gold price remains on the back foot around the intraday low of near $1,961 as it drops for the second consecutive day while reversing Friday’s corrective bounce amid early Tuesday in Europe. In doing so, the precious metal bears the burden of the firmer US Dollar.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector Premium
Sell in May and go away? This market adage could be realized if the influential S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index dips as I expect. The reading has broken a winning streak of six beats and missed estimates in the two most recent releases.