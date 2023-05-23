Share:

Dollar Index has gained momentum but needs to surpass 103.50 mark to move up further on the upside. EURUSD, EURINR, Pound and Aussie can be in a range for some time. USDCNY, EURJPY and USDJPY have risen back well and look bullish in the near term. USDINR has broken above 82.80 and may advance further towards 83 in the near term.

The US Treasury yields continue to move up. Outlook remains bullish to see further rise in the near-term. The German yields can also move up if they get a strong follow-through rise from here. Broader view is bullish. The 10Yr and 5Yr remain bearish. More fall can be seen from current levels.

Dow Jones is coming down within its 33000-33800 range. DAX has declined but can get support at 16100-16000. Nikkei has broken sharply above its key resistance at 31000 and looks bullish to see further upside in the coming sessions. Shanghai remains range bound below the resistance at 3325. Nifty remains bullish for the near term.

Brent and WTI could trade sideways for a while. Gold and Silver have declined after failing to gather momentum to rise above 1990 and 24 respectively. Copper remains ranged as expected.

