Dollar Index is facing rejections from 103.50 and a further weakness from here would be bullish for EURUSD, Pound and Aussie. USDCNY has declined towards 7 but might get some support near 6.9850. EURJPY and USDJPY have declined along with the Dollar Index and may fall further in the near term. USDINR can come down towards 82.50/45 while it remains below 82.80. EURINR has bounced back from the support at 89 and can rise more from here.

The US Treasury yields sustain higher. The near-term outlook is positive and the yields can move further up this week. The German yields remain mixed within their broad range. A sustained rise from current levels is needed to strengthen the bullish case. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have bounced well and are on a corrective rise. There is room to rise further before the broader downtrend resumes.

Dow Jones can trade in a range of 33000-33800 for some time. DAX continues to move up and looks further bullish in the near term. Nikkei can witness a corrective fall while it remains below 31000. Shanghai may continue to be range bound while below 3325. Nifty has bounced back as the support at 18000 is holding well. Broader outlook remains bullish for Nifty.

Brent and WTI appears to be range bound after failing to rise above $77.50 and $73.50 level. Gold and Silver have bounced back as the support at 1950 and 23.50 has held well and may extend the bounce further from here. Copper is likely to remain bound above the support at 3.65 for some time.

