Rising Dollar Index weighs on the other currencies like Pound, Euro, Aussie, Chinese Yuan and Rupee which continue to weaken against the US Dollars, breaking immediate support levels and could target 1.23/22, 1.07/06, 0.66 and 7.05/10 in the near term. EURJPY and USDJPY have been rising along with the Dollar Index and could be bullish for now. USDINR can test 82.80 which if breaks can head to 83 before facing a sharp reversal from there. EURINR could be bearish in the near term.
The US Treasury yields continue to move up. Comments from Fed members that further rate hike is still needed, and the economic data doesn’t warrant a pause is supporting the yields. The Treasury yields can rise more in the coming days. The German yields have risen further and seem to have resumed their overall uptrend. More rise is on the cards now. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have bounced. But resistances can cap the upside. The overall downtrend is intact to see more fall.
Dow Jones continues to move up, thereby easing the danger of falling below 33000. DAX has broken above its upper end of the sideways range and can now move up further from there. Nikkei has entered into the key resistance zone from where a reversal might be possible. Shanghai will remain range bound for some time. Nifty has declined but the broader trend will remain up while above the support at 18000.
Brent and WTI have fallen back but the near term supports are expected to hold and produce a bounce back towards our target level. Gold and Silver are likely to test crucial supports at 1950/1925 and 23.00/22.80 before a bounce back can be seen. Copper can be ranged while above the support at 3.65/3.63.
