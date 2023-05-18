Good Morning!
Hopes of closing a deal on the US debt ceiling looks positive for the markets today. Dollar strength continues but it is important to see if the Dollar Index breaks above 103 as it would pull down Euro below 1.08, making it vulnerable to a further fall towards 1.06. USDJPY and EURJPY has been rising while Pound and Aussie could test supports near 1.24 and 0.66. USDCNY has tested 7; movement from here would be crucial. USDRUB has fallen below 80 but has fair scope to rise back in the next few sessions. USDINR is bullish towards 82.65/75 while above 82.35/40; else a fall below 82.35 is to be seen for some correction. EURINR can be ranged within 89-90 for now.
The US Treasury yields are moving up towards the upper end of their range. While there is room to test the upper end, only a range breakout will give a clear cue on the next leg of move. The German yields have dipped. The immediate outlook is mixed. The yields can move either way within their range. The 10Yr and 5Yr remain bearish and have room to fall more.
Dow Jones has risen back sharply but needs to overcome the resistance at 33800 to avoid any fall back in the near term. DAX keeps hovering near the upper end of its sideways range. Nikkei is heading towards the crucial resistance zone which can halt the current rally and trigger a reversal. Shanghai may remain range bound while below the resistance at 3325. Nifty can bounce back above 18200 taking cues from the global market.
Brent and WTI have risen sharply, breaking above resistance at $76 and $72 respectively, and can now target the next key resistance on the upside. Gold has entered into the 1980/1975 support zone. Need to see if the support holds or not. Silver remains lower and looks vulnerable to decline further in the near term. Copper has bounced back sharply from 3.65 and has scope to extend the bounce further on the upside.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
