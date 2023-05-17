Good Morning!
Dollar Index and Euro look stable within 102-103 and 1.08-1.09 region while EURJPY, USDJPY and USDCNY have risen well and look bullish for the next few sessions. Aussie and Pound have dipped slightly and could be ranged for a while. USDRUB has managed to rise above 80 and could be bullish to 82 if the rise sustains. USDINR can trade within 82.00-82.35 for the near term before a break on either side is seen. EURINR can remain below 90 for now.
The US Treasury yields continue to move up within their sideways range. We reiterate that a range breakout is needed to determine the next move. The German yields have also moved up sharply within their range. Immediate outlook is mixed, and they can move either way within their range from current levels. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have resumed their downtrend in line with our expectation and can fall more from here.
Dow Jones has declined sharply and looks bearish to come down further in the near term. DAX remains stuck around the upper end of its sideways range. Nikkei continues to move up and has scope to target new highs. Shanghai can trade sideways while below 3325 for some time. Nifty has fallen but the near term supports are likely to hold and keep the broader uptrend intact.
Brent and WTI have declined failing to rise past the resistance at $76 and $72 respectively. Gold and Silver have broken below their support at 2000 and 24 respectively and may come down further in the near term. Copper too has declined and looks bearish to test 3.60.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850, awaits ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0850 heading toward the European opening bells. The pair is treading water amid a steady US Dollar, as risk sentiment improves on US debt ceiling progress. All eyes remain on the US debt ceiling updates and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD follows the footprints of sideways US Dollar Index
The GBP/USD pair is demonstrating a back-and-forth action above 1.2480 in the early European session. The Cable is struggling to find any decisive move, following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold: ‘Sell the bounce’, as technical indicators turn bearish Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce while trading below $2,000 early Wednesday, having incurred heavy losses on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is fading its recovery momentum amid an improvement in risk sentiment following some progress overnight on the US debt ceiling talks.
Shiba Inu price triggers activity from long-term holders; on-chain losses reach two-month high
Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for the past week, but before that, the meme coin noted a strict downtrend movement. Standing inches away from the December 2022 lows, the altcoins are noting a sudden bearishness on-chain.
The rocky path to a weaker Dollar
Tighter US credit conditions caused by the banking crisis will make a recession and a deeper Fed easing cycle all the more likely. These events strengthen the case for a weaker dollar. We are raising our year-end EUR/USD forecast to 1.20. The path to a weaker dollar will be a rocky one.