Good Morning!

Dollar Index and Euro look stable within 102-103 and 1.08-1.09 region while EURJPY, USDJPY and USDCNY have risen well and look bullish for the next few sessions. Aussie and Pound have dipped slightly and could be ranged for a while. USDRUB has managed to rise above 80 and could be bullish to 82 if the rise sustains. USDINR can trade within 82.00-82.35 for the near term before a break on either side is seen. EURINR can remain below 90 for now.

The US Treasury yields continue to move up within their sideways range. We reiterate that a range breakout is needed to determine the next move. The German yields have also moved up sharply within their range. Immediate outlook is mixed, and they can move either way within their range from current levels. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have resumed their downtrend in line with our expectation and can fall more from here.

Dow Jones has declined sharply and looks bearish to come down further in the near term. DAX remains stuck around the upper end of its sideways range. Nikkei continues to move up and has scope to target new highs. Shanghai can trade sideways while below 3325 for some time. Nifty has fallen but the near term supports are likely to hold and keep the broader uptrend intact.

Brent and WTI have declined failing to rise past the resistance at $76 and $72 respectively. Gold and Silver have broken below their support at 2000 and 24 respectively and may come down further in the near term. Copper too has declined and looks bearish to test 3.60.

