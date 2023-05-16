Share:

Slight dip in the Dollar Index has taken up Euro, Pound, Aussie and EURJPY which is likely to hold for a few sessions. USDJPY trades below 136 but while above 134, it can target 138. USDCNY needs to break above 6.96/97 to head towards 7. USDINR could trade within 82.35-82.10/00 for the near term. A break above 82.35, if seen will be crucial for the near term. USDRUB has risen sharply and is likely to be ranged within 80-78/76 while EURINR can test 90 while above 89.50.

The US Treasury yields are moving up within their sideways range. A range breakout is needed to give clarity on the next move. The German yields have inched up. They can still fallback to test the lower end of their range and then see a fresh rise. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have bounced back. But resistances can cap the upside and keep the broader downtrend intact.

Dow Jones looks mixed and remains stuck between 33100 and 33400. DAX remains stable near the upper end of its range. Nikkei has broken above the resistance at 29800 and can now rally further on the upside. Shanghai has bounced back as the support at 3225 has held well. Nifty remain bullish to target further upside in the near term.

Brent and WTI have bounced back but needs to surpass the resistance at $76 and $72 respectively to strengthen the momentum further. Gold remains stable below the resistance at 2030. Need to see if it can rise above 2030 or not. Silver has scope to rise towards 25 while above 24. Copper remains higher and can test immediate resistance at 3.81.



