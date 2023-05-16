Slight dip in the Dollar Index has taken up Euro, Pound, Aussie and EURJPY which is likely to hold for a few sessions. USDJPY trades below 136 but while above 134, it can target 138. USDCNY needs to break above 6.96/97 to head towards 7. USDINR could trade within 82.35-82.10/00 for the near term. A break above 82.35, if seen will be crucial for the near term. USDRUB has risen sharply and is likely to be ranged within 80-78/76 while EURINR can test 90 while above 89.50.
The US Treasury yields are moving up within their sideways range. A range breakout is needed to give clarity on the next move. The German yields have inched up. They can still fallback to test the lower end of their range and then see a fresh rise. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have bounced back. But resistances can cap the upside and keep the broader downtrend intact.
Dow Jones looks mixed and remains stuck between 33100 and 33400. DAX remains stable near the upper end of its range. Nikkei has broken above the resistance at 29800 and can now rally further on the upside. Shanghai has bounced back as the support at 3225 has held well. Nifty remain bullish to target further upside in the near term.
Brent and WTI have bounced back but needs to surpass the resistance at $76 and $72 respectively to strengthen the momentum further. Gold remains stable below the resistance at 2030. Need to see if it can rise above 2030 or not. Silver has scope to rise towards 25 while above 24. Copper remains higher and can test immediate resistance at 3.81.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD juggles above 1.2550 as investors await UK jobs and US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is oscillating in a narrow range above 1.2550 as the focus shifts to the UK labor market report. S&P500 futures have generated decent losses as investors stay cautious ahead of US Retail Sales data and debt ceiling talks.
EUR/USD bulls eye 1.0900 amid US default woes ahead of Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD remains firmer for the second consecutive day around 1.0880 as it defends the previous day’s U-turn from a five-week low heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gold: XAU/USD bulls await US Retail Sales, debt ceiling news for fresh impetus Premium
Gold price is consolidating the previous rebound near $2,020 early Tuesday, having kicked off the week on the right footing. The United States Dollar (USD) is licking its wounds after correcting sharply from five-week highs on Monday.
Dogecoin daily transactions hit record high surpassing Bitcoin, DOGE gears up for recovery
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed a peak in daily transactions, which climbed to a record high of 650,000. On May 15, DOGE network transactions surpassed Bitcoin and Litecoin, setting a new record.
Debt default back on table as manufacturing melts
Senator McCarthy’ has totally rejected the idea, put forward the day before by some Democrats, that staffers meetings had made significant progress.