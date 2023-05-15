Good Morning!
Rising Dollar Index has weighed on the other currencies which are experiencing weakness against the Dollar. Euro, Pound, Aussie have fallen and could test important near term support levels while USDJPY, USDCNY, EURJPY and USDINR could witness a rise from current levels and look mildly bullish for the next few sessions. USDRUB is likely to be ranged within 74.80-78.50 while EURINR can test 89 from where a bounce is needed to keep immediate bullish view intact.
The US Treasury yields are volatile and oscillating up and down within their broad sideways range. A breakout of the sideways range will give clarity on the next move. The German yields can come down to test the lower end of their range and then move up again. The overall trend remains up. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are coming down in line with our expectation. The outlook is bearish, and the yields can fall more.
Dow Jones seems to be getting support above 33000 but looks vulnerable to declined further in the near term. DAX remains stuck within 15600-16000 range. Nikkei has risen further and looks bullish for a test of 29800. Shanghai continues to fall and remain bearish to come down towards 3200. Nifty might see a short-lived fall as a first reaction to the Karnataka election results.
Brent and WTI continues to fall and have scope to test near term support before a bounce back can be seen. Gold has bounced back but could face resistance near 2030. Silver and Copper have risen back but we need to see if both the metals can extend the rise further or not.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
