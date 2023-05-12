Good Morning!
Currencies witness volatility and reverse movement today on Dollar strength against the major currencies. Support at 101 on the Dollar Index and resistance of 1.11 on Euro seems to be holding strong. On Euro 1.09/1.08 are crucial supports which are likely to hold and produce a bounce. To that extent, the upside for DXY could be limited. EURJPY can rise to 148 while above 146. Pound can fall to 1.24 while Aussie too can fall towards 0.6650-0.66 as both look strongly bearish now. USDCNY is bullish towards 6.95/7.00. USDRUB is in a corrective rise within an overall downtrend. USDINR can rise to 82.25/30 while EURINR has dipped but could limit its fall to 89.50-89.00.
The US Treasury yields continue to fall. They are now heading down towards the lower end of their range. The German yields are also coming down towards the lower end of their consolidation range within their broader uptrend. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI seems to have resumed their downtrend and can fall more from here.
Dow Jones and Shanghai continues to fall and look vulnerable to come down further in the near term. DAX is coming down within the 15600-16000 range. Nikkei has broken above its upper end of the 29300-28850 range and can look to rise more from here. Nifty can fall taking cues from the global markets.
Brent and WTI have declined failing to break above their resistances at $78 and $74 respectively. Gold has fallen below its support at 2020. Silver and Copper have plunged and look bearish to come down further from here.
