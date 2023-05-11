Share:

Good Morning!

US Headline inflation came out almost stable for April-23 not impacting the currencies much. Dollar Index continues trade above 101 while Euro and EURJPY have dipped slightly within the 1.09-1.11 and 149-147 range. USDJPY has also fallen sharply and could test support at 134 which needs to hold to produce a bounce back to 136 while USDCNY is slowly moving up towards 6.95. Pound can hold below resistance at 1.27 for a while with Aussie to see some sideways trade within 0.6750-0.6830 for now. USDRUB is bearish while below 78 and can target 75-70. USDINR may trade within 81.80-82.10 today. EURINR is bullish above support at 89.50.

The US Treasury yields have declined sharply after the inflation data came in softer than market expectation. The US Headline CPI rose 4.96% (YoY) in April compared to 4.99% in March. The US Core CPI rose 5.54% in April slightly lower than 5.6% in March. The Treasury yields can now fall towards the lower end of their range. The German yields are volatile within their sideways range. The overall trend is up though. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are struggling to rise which keeps the overall bearish view intact for a fresh fall.

Dow Jones has recovered from a low of 33239. DAX and Nikkei remains stuck within 15600-16000 and 29300-28850 range. Shanghai has declined further but is holding above the support at 3300 for now. Nifty has bounced back as the support at 18200 has held well. Overall view remains bullish.

Brent and WTI continues to hover below their resistance at $78 and $74 respectively. Gold has declined but is likely to be range bound while above the support at 2020. Silver has come down towards the support at 25.50. Need to see if it manage to hold above 25.50 or not. Copper has fallen further as expected but the support at 3.80 might hold and produce a bounce back towards 3.95-4.00 again.

