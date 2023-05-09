Share:

Dollar Index continues trade above 101 while Euro and EURJPY have declined below 1.10 and 149 respectively and could test 1.09 and 148/147 before again bouncing back from there. USDJPY and USDCNY have scope to move up towards 136/138 and 6.95 while above 134 and 6.90 respectively. Pound is likely to dip within the narrow range of 1.2550-1.27 while Aussie can rise further if it can break above the immediate resistance near 0.68-0.6830. USDRUB is bearish while below 78 and can target 75 while USDINR can rise towards 82 within the 82-81.70/60 region. EURINR is headed towards support near 89.50 which needs to hold to take it back towards 90/91 else can fall towards 89/88.

The US Treasury yields are moving up in line with our expectation towards the upper end of their range. It will have to be seen if they can break above the range this time or not. The US CPI data release is due tomorrow which is important to watch. The German yields are also continuing to move up and can rise towards the upper end of their range. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are on a corrective rise. Resistances can cap the upside and trigger a fresh fall to keep the overall downtrend intact.

Dow Jones and DAX seems to lack momentum to rise above 33800 and 16000 respectively. Nikkei has recovered as the support at 28850 has held well and has scope to move up further in the near term. Shanghai has risen sharply and is attempting to break above the crucial resistance at 3400. Nifty remains bullish.

Brent and WTI looks stable below their immediate resistances at $78-80 and $74-75. Need to see if crude prices able to break higher or not. Gold can move higher if it sustains above 2020/2010. Silver can trade within 25.50-26.50 for some time. Copper is likely to remain range bound in the near term.

