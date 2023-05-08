Good Morning!
Most currencies trade within their broad range without much volatility. Dollar Index can fall to 101-100.8, the lower end of the 101-103 range while Euro is headed towards 1.11, the immediate hurdle. USDJPY and EURJPY are bullish towards 136.5 and 150. Pound and Aussie too look bullish for the near term targeting 1.2650 and 0.68-0.6850. USDCNY is moving up slowly towards 6.95 while USDRUB has been declining sharply and could soon test 76-74 while below 78. USDINR can trade within 82-81.75/50 while EURINR can rise within the broad range of 89.50-91.
The US Treasury yields have risen further thereby reducing the danger of a deeper fall. The yields can now rise towards the upper end of their range. The German yields can also rise towards the upper end of their range. The overall trend is up. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are bearish. Any corrective rise could be limited and short-lived.
Dow Jones has risen but needs to surpass the hurdle at 33800 to see a further rise in the coming sessions. DAX has risen towards its upper end of the sideways range and looks bullish for a break on the upside. Nifty has fallen sharply but the downside could be limited to 17900. Shanghai has rebounded keeping our overall bullish view intact.
Brent and WTI have scope to test their immediate resistances. Gold and Silver remains bearish. Copper can rise towards 3.95-4.00.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.