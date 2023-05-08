Share:

Good Morning!

Most currencies trade within their broad range without much volatility. Dollar Index can fall to 101-100.8, the lower end of the 101-103 range while Euro is headed towards 1.11, the immediate hurdle. USDJPY and EURJPY are bullish towards 136.5 and 150. Pound and Aussie too look bullish for the near term targeting 1.2650 and 0.68-0.6850. USDCNY is moving up slowly towards 6.95 while USDRUB has been declining sharply and could soon test 76-74 while below 78. USDINR can trade within 82-81.75/50 while EURINR can rise within the broad range of 89.50-91.

The US Treasury yields have risen further thereby reducing the danger of a deeper fall. The yields can now rise towards the upper end of their range. The German yields can also rise towards the upper end of their range. The overall trend is up. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are bearish. Any corrective rise could be limited and short-lived.

Dow Jones has risen but needs to surpass the hurdle at 33800 to see a further rise in the coming sessions. DAX has risen towards its upper end of the sideways range and looks bullish for a break on the upside. Nifty has fallen sharply but the downside could be limited to 17900. Shanghai has rebounded keeping our overall bullish view intact.

Brent and WTI have scope to test their immediate resistances. Gold and Silver remains bearish. Copper can rise towards 3.95-4.00.

Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis