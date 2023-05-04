Share:

Dollar Index has dipped further after the 25bps rate hike by FED and indication of possible pause in rate hikes unlike the earlier statement that hinted at more policy firming in the coming months. Asian markets have also slipped post the FED policy statement. USDJPY, EURJPY, USDCNY, USDRUB all trade lower and could attempt to test 132.5-132, 148, 6.88/85 and 78/76 respectively in the near term before a pause is seen. Euro needs to rise above 1.11 to turn further bullish else could remain within the 1.09-1.11 range. Aussie and Pound have risen well and needs to break above 0.6750 and 1.26-1.2650 to move up further, else can expect a decline soon. EURINR can face rejection while below 91 and USDINR can see a short dip towards 81.60/50.

The US Treasury yields have declined after the US Federal Reserve raised the rates by 25-bps as expected. The yields can fall more from here. The German yields can come down in the near-term to test the lower end of their range and then bounce back. Broadly they are consolidating within their uptrend. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have declined as expected but at a much faster pace than anticipated. Outlook is bearish and there is more room to fall.

Dow Jones has fallen sharply after the interest rate hike by FED by 25 bps and hints at possible pause in rate hikes. DAX remains stable. Nifty can dip further by taking cues from global equities. Shanghai has risen as expected and looks bullish in the near term.

Crude prices fell to $71.28 (Brent) and $63.64 (WTI) and Gold jumps to 2085.40 today after the FED raised the interest rates by 25bps to a range of 5.00%-5.25%. Thereafter both the Crude prices and Gold retreated back to their previous day's close levels. Silver continues to rise and has scope to test 26.25-26.50. Copper has rebounded as the support at 3.80 has held well.

