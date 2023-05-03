Good Morning!
Dollar Index has fallen below 102 while EURJPY has almost tested 152 and holds below the resistance to fall back towards 148 again. USDJPY has fallen below 137 and looks bearish towards 132.50 soon. Euro has risen back above 1.10 and could remain within 1.09-1.11. Aussie can re-attempt to test 0.6750 while above 0.66-0.6650. Pound, USDCNY and USDINR are likely to trade lower while below 1.26, 6.95 and 82 respectively. USDRUB has risen above 80 but needs to sustain to continue moving up. EURINR can be bullish while above 89.50
The US Treasury yields have come down sharply towards the lower end of their range. For now, the range is intact. The outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting tonight could be important in setting the trend going forward. The German yields are also coming down towards the lower end of their range. We expect the range to remain intact for some time before a fresh leg of rally begins. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remains vulnerable to fall more from current levels.
Dow Jones continue to fall but the near term supports are likely to limit the downside and produce a reversal back towards higher level. DAX has declined sharply as the resistance at 16000 has held well and is likely to come down further in the near term. Nifty can fall taking cues from the global market.
Crude price have fallen sharply failing to break above the resistances at $80 (Brent) and $76-77 (WTI) respectively. Gold has broken above the upper end of the 1980-2025 range and can move up further on the upside. Silver can rise towards 26.50. Copper has declined and is coming off towards the support at 3.80. Need to see if it can bounces back or not. Watch price actions as the outcome of the FOMC meeting tonight can bring in some volatility in the market.
