Dollar Index may attempt to rise towards 103 or higher while Euro has support near 1.09, above which view is ranged within 1.09-1.11. Aussie and Pound have fallen sharply and could remain low for a few sessions before pausing. On the other hand sharp rise is seen in EURJPY and USDJPY where a rise to 152 and 138 looks likely. USDCNY is holding well below 6.95 while USDRUB has surprisingly broken below 80 and could be bearish for a few sessions. USDINR has scope to test 82 on the upside with downside limited to 81.60. EURINR can trade within 89.50-91 region.

The US Treasury yields are moving up towards the upper end of their range. The outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday might be key in deciding whether the yields can break out of their range or not. The German yields have come down sharply. They can consolidate in the broad range before resuming their uptrend. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI might see a corrective bounce. But they have to rise past their crucial resistances in order to avoid a fall back and indicate a trend reversal.

Dow Jones has come down as the resistance at 34300 has held well and is likely to fall further from here. DAX is near the crucial resistance at 16000 which is expected to cap the upside. Nifty remains bullish to target 18200 in the near term. Nikkei has broken sharply above 29100 but is coming off after testing 29279. However, downside could be limited to 28850.

Brent and WTI lack the strength to move up above $80 (Brent) and $77 (WTI) respectively. Gold remains confined within the 1980-2025 range. Silver and Copper prices were volatile yesterday and are likely to remain below the resistance at 26.50 and 4.00 respectively.

