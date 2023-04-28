Share:

Most currency pairs seem to be trading in a range and needs a breakout to change into a trending move instead of the current sideways consolidation but that seem to take some more time. Euro and Dollar Index trade within the 1.09-1.11 and 101-103 range, not much impacted by the lower GDP estimate of 1.1% (annualized) for Q1 2023. USDJPY and EURJPY are ranged within 134.50-132.50 and 148-147 respectively. Pound can rise towards 1.2550 while Aussie has managed to bounce from 0.66 ad could now target 0.67 on the upside. USDCNY can hold below 6.95 while USDRUB is stuck within the broad 80-84 range. USDINR has scope to test 82.00 on the upside. EURINR may continue to trade within 89.50-91. Watch EU GDP release today.

The US Treasury yields have risen. It is consolidating within a range and can rise within it in the near-term. The German yields continue to move up thereby reducing the chances of a deeper fall. The broader picture remains bullish and there is room to rise more. The 10Yr GoI has to get a strong follow-through rise from here to avoid a deeper fall. The 5Yr GoI on the other hand looks weak to fall more.

Dow Jones and Nikkei has risen back but has to surpass the resistance at 34000 and 28850 to move up further on the upside. Dax is stuck between 15700 and 15900 region. Shanghai has scope to test immediate resistance at 3325. Nifty continues to rise and remain bullish to target further upside.

Crude prices have rebounded slightly but needs to surpass above $80 (Brent) and $76 (WTI) respectively to target further upside. Gold and Silver remains mixed and range bound. Copper has rallied as the support at 3.80 continues to hold well.

