Euro and Dollar Index trade within the 1.09-1.11 and 101-103 range while USDJPY could test 132.90/80 in the near term before pausing. EURJPY has risen back above 148 and if the rise sustains, it can target 149. Pound can remain ranged within 1.25-1.2350 while Aussie needs an immediate bounce from 0.66 to avoid further decline towards 0.6550-0.65. USDCNY can hold below 6.95 while USDRUB is stuck within the 80.60-83.40 range. USDINR can fall towards 81.50 while below 81.75 while EURINR may continue to rise towards 91. Watch US GDP release today that could bring in some volatility in the markets.
The US Treasury yields as well as the German yields have risen slightly today but the bearish view mentioned yesterday cannot be easily negated for the medium term. Both the US yields and the German yields have scope for a decline in the medium term. The Indian GOI yields are at crucial levels and if unable to see an immediate bounce from current levels, can be vulnerable to a sharp decline.
Dow Jones has declined as expected and is likely to come down further to 33000. Nikkei is coming off towards its supports at 28200 as expected. Dax fell yesterday but has bounced back from the support at 15700. Shanghai has scope to rise towards its upper end of the 3225-3300 range. Nifty closed higher above 17800 yesterday but can fall today taking cues from global equities.
Crude prices have declined sharply, breaking below the support at $80 (Brent) and $76/75 (WTI) respectively over growing recession fear and on expectations that FED may increase further interest rate which could slow down the economic growth and decrease the energy demand. Gold and Silver looks range bound for some time. Copper is likely to remain above the support at 3.80.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marches towards 13-month high near 1.1100 amid hawkish ECB bets ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around the mid-1.1000s as buyers resume a run-up targeting the highest levels since March 2022, following the previous day’s retreat from 1.1095, amid early Thursday morning in Europe. The Euro pair cheers broad US Dollar weakness.
GBP/USD bulls take a breather below 1.2500 as US Q1 GDP looms
GBP/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s gains, the heaviest in three weeks, as the US Dollar buyers turn cautious ahead of the key US Q1 GDP. That said, the Pound Sterling remains mildly offered around 1.2465 amid early Thursday.
Gold surpasses $2,000 firmly as US debt talks and Fed policy come into limelight
Gold price has extended its solid recovery above $2,000.00 amid US debt-ceiling talks. A higher debt-ceiling proposal would force credit rating agencies to downgrade US’ long-term credit rating. US annualized GDP data is expected to slow down to 2.0% from the prior pace of 2.6%.
Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.
Newly revised sales data could kneecap Q1 GDP growth
A revision to prior retail sales data published this week is a potential game-changer. If our interpretation of the latest revisions is correct, then real GDP growth for Q1-2023, which will be reported on Thursday morning, could come in at half the growth rate that is presently expected by the consensus.