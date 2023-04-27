Share:

Euro and Dollar Index trade within the 1.09-1.11 and 101-103 range while USDJPY could test 132.90/80 in the near term before pausing. EURJPY has risen back above 148 and if the rise sustains, it can target 149. Pound can remain ranged within 1.25-1.2350 while Aussie needs an immediate bounce from 0.66 to avoid further decline towards 0.6550-0.65. USDCNY can hold below 6.95 while USDRUB is stuck within the 80.60-83.40 range. USDINR can fall towards 81.50 while below 81.75 while EURINR may continue to rise towards 91. Watch US GDP release today that could bring in some volatility in the markets.

The US Treasury yields as well as the German yields have risen slightly today but the bearish view mentioned yesterday cannot be easily negated for the medium term. Both the US yields and the German yields have scope for a decline in the medium term. The Indian GOI yields are at crucial levels and if unable to see an immediate bounce from current levels, can be vulnerable to a sharp decline.

Dow Jones has declined as expected and is likely to come down further to 33000. Nikkei is coming off towards its supports at 28200 as expected. Dax fell yesterday but has bounced back from the support at 15700. Shanghai has scope to rise towards its upper end of the 3225-3300 range. Nifty closed higher above 17800 yesterday but can fall today taking cues from global equities.

Crude prices have declined sharply, breaking below the support at $80 (Brent) and $76/75 (WTI) respectively over growing recession fear and on expectations that FED may increase further interest rate which could slow down the economic growth and decrease the energy demand. Gold and Silver looks range bound for some time. Copper is likely to remain above the support at 3.80.

